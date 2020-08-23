Apple becomes first $2-TRILLION US company after seeing almost 60% growth in 2020

Apple became the first US-listed company in history to reach a $2-trillion market capitalization, which means it doubled in valuation in about two years.

Shares in the technology giant rose by 1.2 percent, reaching $467.77 on Wednesday, pushing it over the milestone.

Apple shares are up 59.24 percent since theyear’s beginning. Major tech companies seem to have shared exponential growth during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Only on August 2, 2018, Apple achieved the $1-trillion market cap. At the time, experts largelyexpected it to be the first to double this number.

However, Apple is not the only $2-trillion company, sharing the pedestal with Saudi Aramco, an oil industry behemoth, which arrived at it first on July 31.

