Apple becomes the first company to reach a market capitalization of (dollar)3 trillion dollars.
On the first transaction day of 2022, the company’s shares reach (dollar)182.88 and reach a market value of (dollar)3T.
WASHINGTON D.C.
Apple, the tech behemoth based in the United States, has become the first company to have a stock market value of (dollar)3 trillion.
Apple’s stock has increased threefold since the beginning of the pandemic, and it gained about 3% on Monday.
The company’s shares hit (dollar)182.88 on the first transaction day of 2022, valuing it at (dollar)3 trillion.
Apple was followed by Microsoft, which had a stock market value of (dollar)2.5 trillion, and Alphabet, which had a stock market value of (dollar)1.9 trillion.
In August 2018, Apple passed the (dollar)1 trillion mark, and in August 2020, it will pass the (dollar)2 trillion mark.
*Istanbul-based journalist Gokhan Ergocun contributed to this article.