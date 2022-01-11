Apple becomes the first company to reach a market capitalization of (dollar)3 trillion dollars.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Apple, the tech behemoth based in the United States, has become the first company to have a stock market value of (dollar)3 trillion.

Apple’s stock has increased threefold since the beginning of the pandemic, and it gained about 3% on Monday.

The company’s shares hit (dollar)182.88 on the first transaction day of 2022, valuing it at (dollar)3 trillion.

Apple was followed by Microsoft, which had a stock market value of (dollar)2.5 trillion, and Alphabet, which had a stock market value of (dollar)1.9 trillion.

In August 2018, Apple passed the (dollar)1 trillion mark, and in August 2020, it will pass the (dollar)2 trillion mark.

*Istanbul-based journalist Gokhan Ergocun contributed to this article.