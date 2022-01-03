Apple is the first company in the world to reach a market capitalization of (dollar)3 trillion dollars.

On the first transaction day of 2022, the company’s shares reached (dollar)182.88 and a market value of (dollar)3T.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Apple, the tech behemoth based in the United States, has become the first company to reach a market capitalization of (dollar)3 trillion.

Apple’s stock has risen threefold since the outbreak began, with a 3 percent gain on Monday.

The company’s shares hit (dollar)182.88 on the first transaction day of 2022, giving it a market value of (dollar)3 trillion.

Apple was followed by Microsoft, which has a stock market value of $2.5 trillion, and Alphabet, which has a stock market value of $1.9 trillion.

In August 2018, Apple passed the (dollar)1 trillion mark, and in August 2020, it will pass the (dollar)2 trillion mark.

Gokhan Ergocun of Istanbul contributed to this article.