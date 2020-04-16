Apple to Unveil Over-Ear Headphones With Swappable Magnetic Parts ‘Later This Year’ – Report

A new report on Thursday morning, Apr. 16, claims that Apple’s long-rumored over-ear headphones are coming soon. The latest information gives further details about what the tech giant has seeded to its personnel for testing.

According to Bloomberg’s sources familiar with the matter, the Cupertino, California-based company is working on variations. One is a premium model with leather-like fabrics, and the other is a fitness-focused version that makes use of lighter, breathable materials with small perforations.

The report added prototypes of the headphones have oval-formed ear cups, connected to a headscarf with metal arms. Earpads and headband padding purportedly connect magnetically, allowing for smooth exchange. But how the “variation” rumors align with the magnetically-swappable materials remains unclear.

As with other rumors which have swirled about the audio accessory, Bloomberg says that Apple will use wireless connectivity and noise cancellation technology in the headphones.

Thursday’s report notes that Apple’s release of the product has been postponed at the least twice, and had been in development since “late 2018.”

Bloomberg’s record is not the first to say that there were Apple high-end headphones on the way. Rumors about Apple-branded over-ear headphones instead of the Beats-branded ones started circulating in February 2018.

At the time, Ming-Chi Kuo expected an “all-new” layout with high satisfactory audio components that will enhance the wearable’s performance.

Tech Analyst, Jon Prosser dropped an eyebrow-raising rumor on his Twitter account that Apple is releasing its over-ear headphones in June 2020. The headphones go by the codename B515 and will reportedly draw similarities to the Bose700 and BeatsX.

China’s Goertek Inc., one of Apple’s partners, has mentioned for handling assembly of its headphones, Bloomberg’s sources said.

Apple will make the respectable announcement throughout its Worldwide Developers Conference in June if it still takes place.

The tech giant is also reportedly planning to release the AirPods X sometime in September or October. However, Bloomberg said complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could affect the timing and features again.

Prosser revealed also revealed in his tweet thread that Apple is planning to phase out Beats, the business purchased from Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine in 2014 for $3 billion. Posser said the organization that Jobs established aims to expand its AirPods line.

Apple launched its first AirPods in 2016 when it removed the iPhone’s headphone jack. The product powered the company’s wearables sales, giving it a key boom driver beyond the iPhone. The AirPods were updated with a new edition in 2019, and the upgraded AirPods Pro with noise-canceling was released in October.

In its last fiscal year, Apple generated $24.5 billion from accessories, along with AirPods, Beats headphones, and the Apple Watch.

The Apple headphones and AirPods are part of a broader audio product strategy that also includes the HomePod speaker and Beats headphones. Apple is developing a smaller and less expensive HomePod, Bloomberg News has reported.

The tech giant has already started selling its Beats products at a 40 percent cut price to employees to get rid of its current inventory.