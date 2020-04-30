Apple Update: iOS 13.5 Includes Easy Unlocking Even if User Wears a Face Mask

In a time when wearing a face mask has become the new normal, there have been numerous reports about the iPhone’s face scanning feature failing to recognize faces when they’re wearing a protective mask, or when it is too dark.

Good news. Apple is releasing an update to make it easier to type in the passcode when facial recognition does not work, according to Business Insider.

Once the new update is out, iPhone users who activated Face ID will be able to enter the passcode simply by swiping up from the bottom of the lock screen.

This is faster and easier than the current login process. If the Face ID is switched on, the iPhone will first try to identify the user’s face before providing the passcode option, which delays the access.

Also, the update will work when authenticating purchases or when using apps that support Facial ID for verification.

However, there is still no date for the release, although developers can now access a beta version of the software. The new software update is expected to fix minor details and address COVID-19 related issues.

Face ID Complaints

Face ID is available on newer iPhones with no home buttons like the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

This feature analyzes 30,000 invisible dots on the face, particularly in the nose and mouth areas, to create a depth map when it unlocks the phone

Contact Tracing

The update will also include the first version of the tools to help public health authorities create COVID-19 exposure notifications for the iPhone before launching the final edition in mid-May. This is part of Apple’s collaboration with Google to create a contact tracing system for smartphones.

Group FaceTime

Apple is also updating FaceTime for group chat. With the update, the icon of the person speaking will zoom in. The user, however, may still change the FaceTime settings for Automatic Prominence.

Facial recognition hack

Since there still is no specific date on when the update will be rolled out, a slight hack could work in unlocking your iPhone while wearing a mask.

Business Insider’s Lisa Eadicicco explains her trick when her FaceID doesn’t work. It requires resetting the FaceID while holding a mask over half of the face. Although this may not work for everyone, it’s still worth trying.

