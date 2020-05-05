Apple’s 13-Inch MacBook Pro Gets an Update: Double Storage and Magic Keyboard

Apple’s 13-Inch MacBook Pro is receiving an update that includes a Magic Keyboard and double storage. According to a press release from Apple Newsroom, Apple updated its 13-Inch MacBook Pro on Monday, April 4.

The update includes the New Magic Keyboard which could provide the best typing experience on a Mac device, and it also has double storage capacity across all standard configurations.

The new updates will increase the performance of the most popular MacBook Pro, delivering even more value to Apple and to its users.

The 10th-generation processors included in the lineup of updates will provide 16GB of faster 3733MHz memory and 80% faster graphic performance. Brilliant 13-inch Retina display, powerful quad-core processors, a Touch Bar and Touch ID, all-day battery life, immersive stereo speakers, and the power of macOS are all together in Apple’s best MacBook portable design. It will be available starting at $1,299 and $1,199 for educational purposes.

“Whether you’re a college student, a developer, or a creative pro, the 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers powerful performance, a stunning Retina display, and all-day battery life in our most portable pro notebook. Today we’re adding the new Magic Keyboard, doubling the standard storage, and boosting performance, making the 13-inch MacBook Pro an even better value for our customers,” said Tom Boger, the senior director of Apple’s Mac and iPad Product Marketing.

He added in the press release, “With these updates, our entire notebook lineup features the Magic Keyboard for the best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook, offers twice the standard storage than before, and delivers even more performance.”

According to Apple Newsroom, the new Magic Keyboard currently featured in Apple’s 13-Inch MacBook Pro was first introduced on the 16-Inch MacBook Pro which was later then added to MacBook Air in March.

A redesigned scissor mechanism with 1mm of key travel for a comfortable and stable key experience is featured in the Magic Keyboard.

The new inverted “T” arrangement is also included, which arranges the arrow keys making them easier to find improving the experience of an individual navigating through spreadsheets or even playing games.

A physical Escape key, along with Touch Bar and Touch ID is also integrated on the new Magic Keyboard for a better typing experience.

Since Apple users love the superfast SSDs on any MacBook Pro, including sequential read speeds of up to 3.0GB/s, the company integrated its 13-Inch MacBook Pro with double battery storage from its previous generation.

Users can now store even more videos, photos, and files since the standard storage starting at 256GB can now go all the up to 1TB.

MacBook Pro also offers up to a 4TB SSD which could help pro users who need even more storage capacity for large video projects and photo libraries.