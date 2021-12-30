Apply by January 15th for the final round of stimulus checks worth at least (dollar)10,000 to help with child care.

Apply by January 15th to receive a final round of stimulus checks worth at least (dollar)10,000 to help with child care.

Next year, cash-strapped Marylanders will receive stimulus grants worth at least (dollar)10,000 to help with childcare.

The Maryland State Department of Education, on the other hand, has warned that applications must be submitted by January 23.

The second and final round of Child Care Stabilization Grants applications will open on January 3.

A total of (dollar)125 million will be made available to assist with child care programs.

According to the MSDE, providers will receive a (dollar)10,000 base grant.

Additional funding may be available for eligible childcare providers.

It comes after the first round of grants, which were distributed to locals in October.

Grantees from the first round are encouraged to reapply.

“MSDE recognizes the critical role our child care provider community plays in early childhood care and education, as well as the challenges and hardships they experienced during the pandemic,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury.

“These emergency grant funds are urgently needed by our providers.”

“We want our providers to know that when we say we’re here for them, we’re serious; we want this funding round to back up our words.”

The grant money, according to Ruby Daniels of the Maryland State Family Child Care Association, will aid in the recovery from the pandemic.

By March 4, the MSDE is expected to have processed all of the payments.

Maryland isn’t the only state extending a helping hand to Americans.

As part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Golden State Stimulus II initiative, thousands of Californians will receive payments worth up to (dollar)1100 in the coming weeks.

Residents who live in a zip code that ends in 928-999 will receive their stimulus check until January 11th.

Americans should expect their check by February 1st.

After being mailed, paper checks can take up to three weeks to arrive.

Before the end of the year, at least nine million people are expected to get a state stimulus check.

On November 15, Maine residents began to receive stimulus payments.

More than half a million people are expected to receive the (dollar)285 one-time payment.

Also, when Indiana taxpayers file their tax returns next year, they will receive a (dollar)125 cash bonus.

If reserves, excluding education, total more than 12.5 percent of the general funding pot, state law requires officials to issue a refund to taxpayers.

The state’s reserves were estimated to be around (dollar)4 billion, or roughly 23% of its general fund.

"Despite a pandemic, Indiana…," said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

