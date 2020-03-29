Appreciation for Rutte stops at the border

The saying goes that a prophet is not appreciated in his own country. For Mark Rutte, although not a prophet, the opposite is true. In the Netherlands, he is praised for his approach to the corona crisis, even though – quite rightly – there is also quite a bit of criticism. He is especially blamed for the poor communication; it leads to confusion among the population: what is allowed and what is not allowed?
Rutte’s TV speech received a lot of praise, but also uncertainty. Was it really the intention of the cabinet to contaminate 60 percent of the population in order to create immunity and thereby protect the elderly and vulnerable? No, Rutte stated a few days later in the debate with the House of Representatives, that was certainly not an end in itself. He had expressed himself a bit unhappy.
Last Monday was the announcement of stricter measures to confuse. Are all measures now being extended until 1 June or just the ban on events? It turns out to be only the latter; a decision has yet to be taken on extending all other measures applicable until 6 April. Real clarity was only provided about this in the second instance.
It may be understandable; this crisis is new to everyone. There are no past examples of how to tackle such a thing. However, the government has a very extensive team of experts in the field of information and communication. Each ministry has its own information department of dozens of people. In total, hundreds of media experts run by the government; they must nevertheless be able to allow the ministers to speak in clear and only one language of interpretation.
But apart from these communication errors, which are corrected time and again thanks to the House of Representatives, there is generally appreciation for Rutte and his team. That is abroad, in the European Union, a bit different. There the annoyance grows about the continuous “njet” of the Dutch prime minister.
First he opposed the start of the accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania (which are now going to take place), then he got in the way of adopting the multiannual budget and on Thursday evening blocked a proposal for unlimited expenditure from the European Emergency Fund for Member States have been in serious financial difficulties due to the corona crisis.
Rutte is not the only one who is resisting. The northern member states, Germany in the lead, do not want to provide tens of billions of euros without conditions to southern countries such as Italy and Spain, which are most affected within Europe by the corona virus. Rutte and Merkel remember all too well how much money had to be pumped into Greece to avoid a collapse of the euro.
Strikingly enough, Rutte gets the full blast, much more than the other opposing heads of government. He is considered to be the most reserved EU leader. The renowned British business newspaper Financial Times calls Rutte ‘chief resister’, chief of the resistance. The newspaper writes that Rutte’s attitude is an abomination to the southern euro countries.
Finance minister Wopke Hoekstra is also beaten in the foreign press because of his opposition to the issue of eurobonds, bonds of the joint euro countries. Portuguese Prime Minister Costa called this attitude of the Dutch government this week ‘petty’.
The virus outbreak divides the European member states to the bone. There is hardly anything in common, which the European Union should be. Each country takes its own approach, from an urgent request to keep distance to a complete lockdown. The most successful will only be determined afterwards.