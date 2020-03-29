Appreciation for Rutte stops at the border

The saying goes that a prophet is not appreciated in his own country. For Mark Rutte, although not a prophet, the opposite is true. In the Netherlands, he is praised for his approach to the corona crisis, even though – quite rightly – there is also quite a bit of criticism. He is especially blamed for the poor communication; it leads to confusion among the population: what is allowed and what is not allowed?

Rutte’s TV speech received a lot of praise, but also uncertainty. Was it really the intention of the cabinet to contaminate 60 percent of the population in order to create immunity and thereby protect the elderly and vulnerable? No, Rutte stated a few days later in the debate with the House of Representatives, that was certainly not an end in itself. He had expressed himself a bit unhappy.

Last Monday was the announcement of stricter measures to confuse. Are all measures now being extended until 1 June or just the ban on events? It turns out to be only the latter; a decision has yet to be taken on extending all other measures applicable until 6 April. Real clarity was only provided about this in the second instance.