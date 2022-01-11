Arby’s new spicy sandwich includes a complimentary vanilla shake.

Arby’s new spicy sandwich comes with a complimentary vanilla shake.

ARBY’S has the meats, but now it’s time to turn up the heat.

On January 10, the fast food chain launched the Diablo Dare, a spicy sandwich that comes with a shake to cool your mouth.

The sandwich was added to Arby’s menu as a one-time-only item.

The Diablo Dare is being billed as the spiciest sandwich on the market.

It’s available in two flavors: 13-hour smoked brisket or crispy chicken.

The sandwich has five sources of heat, according to Arby’s, including ghost pepper jack cheese, fiery hot seasoning, fire-roasted jalapeos, and Diablo BBQ sauce, and is served on a red chipotle bun.

“This is not a sandwich for the weak of heart,” Patrick Schwing, Arby’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

“Every QSR (quick-service restaurant) claims to have a spicy option, but our research shows that consumers are disappointed when fast food claims to be spicy.”

Arby’s is including a free vanilla snack shake to help your mouth between bites to help temper the heat.

The Diablo Dare sandwiches will be available until February 6 at participating locations.

The sandwich will set you back (dollar)5.99, whereas the shake will set you back (dollar)1.99.

On TikTok, Arby’s is launching the Diablo Dare hashtag challenge.

Beginning Tuesday, January 18, fans can use a branded effect filter on TikTok to show their followers how much of the Diablo Dare sandwich they can eat before reaching for the vanilla shake for relief.

“The Diablo Dare is a true test of how much heat you can handle,” Mr. Schwing said.

“Arby’s is setting a new standard for spice – when we say it, we mean it,” he continued.

The (hashtag)ArbysDiabloDare challenge can be followed on Twitter.

