ArcelorMittal Announces $ 1.85 Million Capital Increase in Convertible Stocks and Bonds

The steel group ArcelorMittal has decided to increase capital by 1,850 million euros (2,000 million dollars) by issuing new shares and mandatory convertible bonds, as announced in a statement Monday.

The firm has explained that the issue will be made in the US market through the rules established by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). For the rest of international investors, the expansion will be adjusted to certain “sale restrictions”.

ArcelorMittal has not specified the nominal value of the new shares, nor the volume of the bonds. Instead, it has ensured that “flexibility” is reserved to adjust the relative proportions of both instruments in the offers.

The company explained that this capital increase is a “proactive” measure to accelerate the debt reduction target to 6,469 million euros (about 7,000 million dollars). “ArcelorMittal intends to use the net proceeds from these offerings for general corporate purposes, deleveraging, and to increase its liquidity and thereby build greater resilience in what remains an uncertain time,” the company said.

The mandatory convertible bonds will have a maturity of three years and their annual coupon will be between 5.25% and 5.75%. Likewise, the company has reported that the Mittal family will attend these offers with a purchase order of 200 million dollars (185 million euros). .