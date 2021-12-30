Are you affected by two changes to Social Security that will take effect in 2022?

SOCIAL SECURITY IS CHANGING, AND IT WILL AFFECT PAYMENTS IN 2022.

We explain why the amount you receive each month differs from what you’re used to.

In the new year, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will have an impact on payments.

In order to keep up with inflation, Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits will rise by 5.9% in 2022.

The increase in the COLA is linked to the increase in the consumer price index, as determined by the United States Department of Labor Statistics.

More than 64 million Social Security recipients, as well as eight million SSI claimants, will see an increase in their benefits.

In the meantime, this increase will have an impact on income that is subject to taxation.

Additionally, a separate increase will affect people working toward receiving Social Security benefits when they retire.

The increase in average wages is the basis for some adjustments that will take effect in January 2022.

The maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security tax will change as a result of this increase.

(Dollar)142,800 in 2021.

It will rise to (dollar)147,000 by 2022.

Higher earners will have to pay taxes on an extra (dollar)4,200 in income.

Every year, a wage cap is imposed to determine how much income is taxed.

In 2022, the amount required to earn a work credit toward Social Security benefits will increase.

Each year in 2021, you will receive one Social Security credit for every (dollar)1,470 in covered earnings.

To get the maximum four credits for 2021, you’ll need to earn (dollar)5,880.

That will soon change.

In 2022, one Social Security credit will be earned for every (dollar)1,510 in covered earnings, implying that you’ll need to earn (dollar)6,040 to get the maximum four credits.

To be eligible for Social Security benefits after retirement, you must have accumulated at least 40 Social Security credits.

The amount of benefits you receive is unaffected by your credit balance.

It simply determines whether or not you are eligible.

Earning more than the required number of credits does not provide additional benefits.

