Are you eligible for a bonus of up to (dollar)5,000 to keep you from quitting your job?

Are you eligible for a bonus of up to (dollar)5,000 to entice you to stay in the classroom?

THOUSANDS of teachers could be eligible for bonuses of up to (dollar)5,000 each as schools try to keep them from quitting.

It comes after overworked teachers left or retired as schools moved to online instruction during the pandemic, causing staff shortages in some states.

One in every four American teachers considered leaving their job, according to a survey conducted by the Rand Corp — a nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization — in January and February 2021.

Remote learning has left many teachers with little time for themselves, from forming young minds to being a makeshift social worker for troubled students.

The Washington Post quoted Lanee Higgins, a Baltimore County Public Schools teacher, as saying that remote teaching blurred the lines between work and home.

She eventually had to resign from her job in order to seek treatment.

Schools are having difficulty retaining teachers like her, who are under a lot of stress.

This is why some schools are providing an enticing monetary incentive.

A list of what some states are currently offering is provided below.

In virtual settings, Utah is offering teachers (dollar)300 per student over a class size limit of 30 students.

The city of Detroit in Michigan is offering (dollar)500 per quarter to teachers who provide students with blended, in-person, face-to-face, and virtual teaching services.

Maryland is offering (dollar)55 per preparation period to teachers who “freely and willingly volunteer to substitute during their daily preparation time.”

The equivalent maximum hourly rate paid by the district to substitute teachers is about 60% higher.

Onslow County Schools in North Carolina announced a (dollar)6 million investment to provide approximately (dollar)3,600 in two retention bonus payments.

Another North Carolina school district, Randolph County Public School System, is offering a (dollar)5,000 bonus to every employee.

Different types of bonuses are given out.

Rowan-Salisbury School teachers, for example, were each paid (dollar)5,000 to attend a leadership institute.

As a result, you should check with your employer to see how much you’ll be receiving in bonuses and how they’ll be distributed at your school.

