Is a (dollar)1,400 stimulus check in your future?

Americans who are eligible for a STIMULUS check worth up to (dollar)1,400 can still apply, but they must act quickly.

In March, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Act, which included “plus-up” payments.

In 2020, you must have made less money than in 2019.

You may be eligible for the plus-up payments if something changed on your 2020 tax return, such as your income or the addition of a dependent.

To be eligible for the full (dollar)1,400 payment, your income must not exceed (dollar)75,000 or (dollar)150,000 for couples.

However, you must act quickly because the IRS must issue the funds by December 31.

If you believe you are due a refund, you must file a 2020 tax return if you have not done so already.

In July, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sent over 900,000 additional payments totaling more than (dollar)1.6 billion.

The plus-up payments are being made because millions of Americans are still owed stimulus checks.

You may be owed a (dollar)1,400 stimulus check if your family welcomed a new baby in 2021 or if you live outside the United States.

Only a few thousand of the approximately 9 million Americans living abroad received stimulus checks during the pandemic, according to CNBC.

If you are eligible, you should be able to claim next year on your tax return.

Americans can check the status of their stimulus payment using the IRS Get My Payment Tool.

In addition, a number of cities and states are sending out direct payments ahead of the holidays.

California, for example, began distributing 794,000 stimulus checks worth more than (dollar)568 million last week.

Maine will continue to send (dollar)285 stimulus checks until the end of the year.

The city of St. Louis, Missouri, may be eligible to apply for $500 stimulus checks.

Families with children under the age of 13 may be eligible for a $8,000 stimulus payment, as we explain.

Grants of up to (dollar)10,000 are broken down for schools and colleges.

Consider all of the cities and states that have implemented universal basic income.

