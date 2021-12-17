Are you eligible for a (dollar)2,000 bonus if you have been vaccinated?

Are you eligible for a $2,000 bonus if you get vaccinated next month?

WORKERS IN PHOENIX will be eligible for a payment of up to (dollar)2,000 if they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Many people are pondering whether or not their own company will follow suit.

The city of Phoenix has approved up to (dollar)2,000 in incentives for qualified employees.

Qualified full-time employees will receive (dollar)500 if they are vaccinated, according to city records.

Employees will be paid an additional (dollar)1,500 if they are fully vaccinated by January 18, 2022.

In Phoenix, part-time vaccinated workers will receive up to (dollar)1,000.

Maryland is also offering a monetary incentive.

State employees who choose to receive a coronavirus vaccine will receive a one-time payment of (dollar)100.

Krispy Kreme began giving out free donuts to anyone who got vaccinated in March.

Companies have offered lottery tickets, fishing and hunting licenses, food and drink, and other discounts in addition to cash.

At the start of the new year, the federal government and private companies will implement new vaccination requirements.

As a result, many businesses are taking steps to ensure that their employees are vaccinated as soon as possible in order to comply with the new mandates.

The Biden Administration is requiring employers with 100 or more employees to ensure that each of their employees is fully vaccinated or undergoes COVID-19 testing at least once a week beginning January 4, 2022.

Companies are offering incentives to get vaccinated because weekly tests can quickly become expensive.

Employers must also provide paid time off for employees to get vaccinated under the new policies.

If an employee refuses to be vaccinated, the employer is responsible for ensuring that all unvaccinated employees wear a face mask at work.

Inquire with your direct supervisor or human resources about the incentives offered by your company.

The states listed below are offering some kind of incentive to get people to get vaccinated:

The (dollar)2,000 incentive comes as Kroger, the nation’s largest traditional grocer, prepares to eliminate paid leave for unvaccinated employees.

The Sun also explains who might get a stimulus check before the holidays.

Plus, find out how families with children under the age of 13 could receive a $8,000 stimulus payment next year.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.