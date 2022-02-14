Are you eligible for (dollar)500 per month for a year as a young adult?

Young people in Kentucky will receive a CASH boost, with payments totaling (dollar)500 per month.

A new program, according to the mayor of Louisville, will provide much-needed funds to those who are struggling to make ends meet.

Young Adult Louisville Income for Transformation (YALift!) is the name of the program.

The hope is that the guaranteed income will help young people build a financial foundation.

“It seems almost too simple to say, but the answer to poverty is money,” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer in a statement.

“Poverty is a lack of resources, often a systemic lack of resources, not a personal failing,” says the author.

The funds can be used for rent, food, school, household expenses, or childcare.

“Whatever allows them more flexibility in planning and building their futures,” Mr Fischer added.

For one year, those chosen will receive (dollar)500 per month.

There are no conditions attached, and they are free to spend it as they see fit.

The payment is meant to supplement current income and existing social safety net programs, not to replace them.

Project organizers believe that participants are the experts in their own lives and that they require financial assistance to achieve their objectives.

YALift! will provide a year’s worth of income to 150 young people aged 18 to 24.

They must live in one of three areas: California, Russell, or Smoketown.

Organizers point to data showing concentrated poverty and significant gaps in education, employment, home ownership, health, and life expectancy.

Starting in these areas, according to leaders, will have the greatest and most immediate impact.

Any young person who is interested should apply.

Participants will be chosen at random from an applicant pool.

They will participate in providing local data to a national collection of information about the concept’s impact on people and communities in addition to receiving guaranteed income payments.

YALift! is currently accepting applications until Monday, February 21.

Each state has its own set of guaranteed income programs, which we outline.

Also, how one mother thought a guaranteed income program was a rip-off until she started receiving (dollar)1,000 per month.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.