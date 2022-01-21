Are you eligible for one of two million Americans who could receive automatic (dollar)970 checks as a result of a state proposal?

According to a state proposal, two million Americans could receive automatic (dollar)970 checks – are you one of them?

A new proposal in New York could provide automatic checks worth (dollar)970 to two million Americans.

Governor Kathy Hochul wants to spend (dollar)2.2 billion on property tax rebate checks for residents across the state.

Mrs Hochul revealed her plans during her first budget proposal since taking office in 2021 on January 18.

She is proposing a (dollar)216.3 billion budget for New York, a 3.1 percent increase in spending that would increase funding for property-tax relief and schools, among other things.

The Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit would be used to provide property tax relief to low- and middle-income families.

Senior citizens and New York City residents would also be eligible.

Mrs Hochul is requesting a one-year extension of the current Property Tax Relief Credit Program, which is set to expire in 2019.

According to the proposal, the benefit would be a percentage of the homeowners’ existing STAR benefit.

The STAR property tax relief program in New York State assists homeowners who are eligible to pay a portion of their school taxes.

The STAR program would distribute checks to homeowners earning up to (dollar)250,000 per year.

The average benefit would be around (dollar)970, and it would benefit more than 2 million New York households.

The average benefit in New York City would be around (dollar)425, and more than 475,000 households would benefit.

The program would provide up to (dollar)1,050 to homeowners with an annual income of less than (dollar)75,000 dollars.

The tax relief would be given in the form of an advance credit.

This means that instead of claiming the credit when filing a tax return, New Yorkers will get their money sooner.

The program is expected to start in the fall as a forerunner to the 2022 tax year, with money “sent directly” to households.

This tax credit is only available to those who pay property taxes.

In addition to Mrs Hochul’s planned middle-class tax cuts, the Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit would be available.

In addition, her budget proposes a tax credit for small businesses’ Covid-related expenses, as well as tax relief for small businesses.

We go over four IRS tools that you can use this year to file your taxes.

We also go over when W-2 forms will be available.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.