Are you eligible for the (dollar)12,000 universal basic income offered by ten cities and states?

A TOTAL OF TEN CITIES AND STATES ARE WORKING ON UNIVERSAL BASICS INCOME PROGRAMS THAT COULD BE WORTH UP TO (DOLLARS) ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS.

The move comes as Covid’s stimulus payments have run out, and a fourth payment appears unlikely.

While universal basic income is not the same as a stimulus check, UBI programs provide eligible residents with recurring payments over a set period of time, such as every month, several times a year, or just once a year.

Here’s where you can get them.

Alaska has been issuing checks to its citizens through the Alaska Permanent Fund for some time.

The fund, which has existed since 1982, was created to distribute a portion of state oil revenues to state residents.

The sovereign wealth fund distributes annual dividends to citizens who qualify.

You must have lived in Alaska for at least a year to qualify, but you are ineligible if you have been convicted of state felonies or imprisoned.

This year’s payment, totaling (dollar)1,114 per person, was distributed to 643,000 Alaskans.

In 2008, the highest payout was (dollar)2,069.

Some of Pittsburgh’s Covid funds will be used to help 200 low-income families.

For the next two years, those households will receive payments of (dollar)500 per month.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has stated that the city will begin making payments later this year.

If they receive full payments for the entire 24 months, the total would be (dollar) $12,000.

In Columbia, South Carolina, a similar program for needy fathers exists.

100 low-income fathers in Columbia received debit cards worth (dollar)500 in June 2021.

Those payments will continue for another 11 months.

Low-income households in the Windy City will be able to participate in a UBI program.

Families earning less than (dollar)35,000 per year will receive a monthly payment of (dollar)500.

The payment will affect 5,000 families in Chicago and will be funded in part with funds from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Act, which was signed into law in March.

Los Angeles has also recently announced a Universal Basic Income (UBI) plan for low-wage workers.

A total of 3,200 families will receive (dollar)1000 per month for a year.

Families with incomes at or below the federal poverty level ((dollar)26,200 for a four-person family) are eligible.

As part of the state’s financial literacy program, teens in New Orleans, Louisiana, will begin receiving (dollar)350 in monthly payments this month.

The first installment was sent out in December, and it will be repeated every ten months for the next ten months.

[…]

