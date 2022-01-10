Are you eligible to apply for (dollar)660 monthly payments?

Americans can apply for (dollar)660 monthly payments as early as today – are you one of them?

More than a hundred low-income Americans can apply for (dollar)660 in monthly payments starting today.

This applies to 110 families in Shreveport, Louisiana, who will receive these payments for a period of 12 months if selected.

Shreveport, in particular, is the latest city to implement a universal basic income program, which provides recurring payments to those in need.

According to Mayor Adrian Perkins, about a quarter of Shreveport residents are poor.

A single parent with an income of 120 percent below the federal poverty level must be a resident of the city to qualify for the payments.

A single parent is defined as a mother, father, stepparent, grandparent, caregiver, or legal guardian of a school-aged child by the city.

The child must be at least three years old and under the age of twenty in August 2021.

In addition, the city stated that you cannot live with a partner if you are unmarried.

The application window is now open if you believe you are qualified.

It will, however, only be open until January 17 – so you must act quickly.

According to KSLA News 12, the United Way’s Financial Empowerment Center will begin accepting walk-ins Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those who require in-person assistance.

In-person assistance will be available until 3 p.m. on Friday.

In addition, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., in-person assistance will be available at the Airport Park Recreation Center and the David Raines Recreation Center.

The city will conduct two lotteries as part of the selection process.

After that, participants will be assigned to either a “treatment intervention group” or a “control group.”

The guaranteed income will be paid to the intervention group.

The control group will not be paid, but they will be invited to participate in future research activities.

The city will notify selected participants within three weeks after the application closes.

Check if you are eligible for a stimulus check, as millions of people are still owed one.

This month, Americans can begin claiming an (dollar)8,000 IRS payment.

In addition, here are three scenarios in which you could receive a fourth federal stimulus payment in 2022.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the US Sun team?

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.