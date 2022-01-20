Are your children missing out on food assistance because most states haven’t applied for funding for 30 million vulnerable children?

A critical federal program that has helped feed children during the pandemic has yet to be approved by the vast majority of states in the country.

The Pandemic-EBT program, which helped 18.5 million children get food at one point, is known as this.

Food stamps, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are federal benefits that are loaded onto an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card for low-income Americans.

These benefits were created to help feed children when schools were closed due to the pandemic’s peak.

EBT cards can be used to purchase groceries both in-store and online.

Families received (dollar)10.8 billion in benefits last year.

However, many states have yet to apply for funding for the current school year, which began in September.

According to Virginia Democratic Representative Robert C “Bobby” Scott, this could mean that 30 million children will be denied benefits during the summer.

Mr Scott stated, “These decisions will have grave consequences for millions of families.”

“As we continue to fight this pandemic, I hope that each state fulfills its responsibility to prevent child hunger.”

The states listed below have not applied or are still in the process of applying:

In the meantime, only eight states have had their Pandemic-EBT programs approved for this school year: Minnesota, Ohio, New Mexico, Michigan, North Carolina, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Indiana.

Some states that did not apply for the program this year are still distributing funds from the previous year.

Georgia is one of them, with Burke County’s school nutrition director telling The Post that the county has struggled with supply constraints and, in particular, staff shortages.

“The main issue is a staffing issue, as well as coordinating all parties to gather information,” Mrs Martin explained.

The state, on the other hand, is said to be working on an application very soon.

By the end of the first week of this month, over 5,400 schools had canceled classes or switched to virtual learning.

Students in states that have not been approved for the benefit this school year will not receive assistance during the summer, when school is not in session, under the current law.

According to the Department of Agriculture, children who receive free or reduced meals through the National School Lunch Program are usually eligible for P-EBT benefits.

This applies for at least five days after their school has closed or is operating with reduced in-person attendance due to Covid-19.

Students must come from households with incomes of less than 130 percent of the federal poverty level to qualify for free lunch under the program.

