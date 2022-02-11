Argentina announces a currency swap with China that will be expanded.

Argentina has announced that its currency swap with China will be expanded.

The expansion of the swap deal by US(dollar)3 billion will be added to the US(dollar)18.5 billion deal that two countries agreed to last year.

Gabriela Cerruti, the presidency's spokeswoman, said, "An extension of the monetary swap by US(dollar)3 billion was agreed upon with the People's Republic of China."

The announcement follows President Alberto Fernandez’s visit to China, where Argentina joined China’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative on Sunday, which includes over US(dollar)23 billion in investment and cooperation agreements.

The Argentine Central Bank’s reserves will benefit from the new swap agreement with China.

Argentine authorities are also “studying expanding the possible uses of these reserves,” according to Ceruti, who added that they act like a contingent loan, bearing no costs as long as they are not activated.

“We are conversing with the corresponding organizations to see what other types of uses this expansion of the swap can be given,” she said.

The Argentine Central Bank reacted cautiously to the announcement, describing it as a “political agreement while technical details on the amount and timing of the yuan’s entry into Argentina’s reserves are still being worked out.”

The total swap amount between the Argentine Central Bank and China’s Central Bank is currently around US(dollar)18.7 billion.

During the 2020 renewal process, both countries agreed to remove the requirement for IMF support for a swap deal.

Argentina’s trade agreement with China was signed in 2011 under Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner’s presidency.

A currency swap, according to the website Investopedia, is a transaction in which two parties exchange an equal amount of money in different currencies.

The parties are essentially lending each other money, which they will repay at a predetermined date and exchange rate.

The goal could be to reduce the cost of borrowing in a foreign currency, hedge against exchange-rate risk, or speculate on the direction of a currency.