Around 70 million Americans are receiving COLA social security payments worth (dollar)1,658 – are you eligible?

This month, approximately 70 million Americans will receive increased social security payments worth up to (dollar)1,658.

Checks are 5.9% higher in 2022 than they were in 2021 due to the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

As a result of the supply chain crisis, inflation is still at record highs across the country.

It’s the highest increase in a single year since 1982.

The average monthly check for retired workers will now increase from (dollar)1,565 to (dollar)1,658.

Their spouses will get a (dollar)47 raise, bringing the average payment from (dollar)794 to (dollar)841.

Employees with disabilities will save an average of (dollar)75 per month as their pay rises to (dollar)1,358 per month from (dollar)1,253.

According to CNET, disabled widows and widowers will see a monthly increase of (dollar)46 as their payment rises from (dollar)772 to (dollar)818, an increase of (dollar)46.

Around eight million people on Supplemental Security Income received an increase in their payments around December 30 of last year.

Anyone born between January 1 and October 10 will receive their social security payment on the second Wednesday of each month.

This means that on January 12th, some seniors will receive their first payment.

The payment will be deposited on the third Wednesday of each month if your birthday is between the 11th and the 20th.

Americans born between the 21st and the 31st of the month will receive their paycheck on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

A letter explaining the new COLA increase should have been mailed to Social Security recipients by now.

The My Social Security website allows Americans to estimate how much they will receive.

Some recipients are concerned that the increased payments will not be enough to offset inflationary effects.

Between November 2020 and November 2021, inflation increased by 6.8%.

“Ya, I got a whole $30 raise that will help with the cost of everything rising lol,” one person tweeted.

“My Social Security only went up (sic) (dollar)52,” said another, “which doesn’t even help me pay for my gas bill.”

“We’re still going to see this tremendous problem with prices increasing faster than the COLA,” Mary Johnson, a Senior Citizens League policy analyst, told CBS.

“Anyone living on a fixed income, including retirees, should be aware that the 5.9% increase may appear to be the largest we’ve ever seen.

“However, once they look at their household budget, they’ll see that it’s still not enough to cover all of the rising bills.”

Some retirees believe they won’t be able to afford Medicare…

