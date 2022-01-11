As a result of the release of a new coin featuring Maya Angelou, the most valuable quarters in circulation are worth up to (dollar)5,600.

Due to the release of a new quarter, COIN collectors can begin adding another piece to their collections.

Maya Angelou, a poet who also championed the civil rights movement, is featured in the new quarter.

Mrs. Angelou is also the first African-American woman to appear on a quarter.

The Denver and Philadelphia mints produce the circulated coins.

The first coin in the American Women Quarters Program, featuring famous women in American history, is the Maya Angelou coin.

According to the US Mint, the program’s next quarters will begin later this year and will run until 2025.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the most valuable quarters in circulation as the Angelou coin continues to circulate.

However, keep in mind that the value of the coins will vary depending on their grade and condition.

There are two types of Barber quarters to look for, starting with the 1896-S Barber quarter.

One “S” is closer to the “R” on the word “quarter” on the reverse of the coin, while the other “S” is closer to the “D” on the letter “dollar” on the reverse of the coin.

The “1” on the date of the close R quarter is over the right side of the denticle, which is a raised edge around the coin, which is another notable difference.

The “1” is perfectly centered over the denticle on the one on the coin.

More than 188,000 1896-S coins are believed to have been produced.

A similar R 1896-S Barber quarter recently sold on eBay for (dollar)961.20.

On eBay, an 1860-S quarter from the Liberty seated series sold for (dollar)4,265 recently.

According to USA Coin Book, if this coin is in “uncirculated (MS-60)” condition, it could be worth up to (dollar)55,705.

Its value stems from the aftermath and consequences of the US civil war, which fueled circulation, especially in western states.

In a description of the coin, Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) president Ron Guth wrote, “Like the 1859-S quarter dollar, the 1860-S is a rare date that is virtually impossible to find in mint state.”

“As a result, it is one of the most important condition-rareties in this series, comparable to some of the 1870-1873 Carson City issues and the 1859-S.”

A total of 56,000 seated Liberty S coins are said to have been produced.

The 1872 CC Liberty quarter is even rarer.

Only 22,850 of these were made.

If you have an 1872 quarter, keep an eye out for the letter “CC”…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.