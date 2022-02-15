As a result of the Ukraine crisis, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 have fallen.

The VIX volatility index rose 3.5 percent to 28.33 in the face of rising geopolitical risks.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both fell on Monday as investors worried about the Ukraine crisis.

The blue-chip Dow ended the day at 34,566, down 171 points, or 0.49 percent.

The SandP 500 fell nearly 17 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,401.

The Nasdaq closed at 13,790 points, unchanged from the previous day’s close.

On Friday, the US warned of an impending Russian attack on Ukraine and urged Americans to leave within 48 hours.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier on Monday that the possibilities for a dialogue with the West on Russia’s security guarantee proposal have not been exhausted, but some reports claim that Russia will attack Ukraine on Wednesday.

The dollar index increased by 0.22 percent to 96.29, but the yield on 10-year US Treasuries fell by 1% to 1.975 percent.

Gold increased by 0.05 percent to (dollar)1,872 per ounce, while silver increased by 0.2 percent to (dollar)23.89.

Rising risks have pushed crude oil prices higher, but they have backed off from their highest levels in nearly eight years.

Brent crude was trading around (dollar)95.78, while West Texas Intermediate crude was trading around (dollar)94.83.