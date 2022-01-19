As calls to extend direct payments grow, the Child Tax Credit 2022 update reveals ‘(dollar)3,600 stimulus’ check replacements.

FOR THE TIME BEING, THE MONTHLY CHILD TAX CREDIT PAYMENTS HAVE ENDED – BUT THERE ARE OTHER WAYS TO GET MONEY.

Even though the expanded child tax credits expired in December, you are likely owed another payment.

Child tax credits were worth up to (dollar)3,600 per child in 2021, with eligible families receiving up to (dollar)300 per child per month.

American families should have received up to (dollar)1,800 per child with the December payment.

You’ll be able to claim the remaining (dollar)1,800 on your tax return as a deduction.

However, there is growing support for extending direct payments until 2022.

The White House has also suggested that double checks be issued to make up for payments that were missed in January.

For the most up-to-date information on the child tax credit, visit our live blog…

Child Tax Credit Expansion

Families who qualified for the expanded Child Tax Credit but did not receive any monthly payments in 2021 can still claim the full amount on their 2021 tax returns.

Some families chose not to receive monthly payments in favor of receiving a lump sum payment or because they were concerned about tax debt.

When tax returns are filed next year, parents who did not receive advance Child Tax Credit payments may be eligible for up to (dollar)3,600 per child under the age of six.

The amount is up to (dollar)3,000 for children aged six to seventeen.

You can also claim up to (dollar)3,600 if you had a newborn baby in December.

According to the IRS, parents who give birth on December 31 can claim the tax credit for newborns as long as they meet the eligibility requirements.

CTC expansion is a puzzle, according to a White House economist.

Heather Boushey, one of Joe Biden’s economic advisers, recently spoke to Yahoo Finance about the current role of the child tax credit in the economy.

“The Child Tax Credit is a piece of that puzzle,” Boushey explained, “but it is a part of the overall package that the president put in place.”

“We are hopeful that the economy will continue to improve.”