As cases reach record highs, Nicola Sturgeon will deliver a covid update to parliament.

Nicola Sturgeon will give a covid update to parliament as the number of cases reaches new highs.

After more than 20,000 new cases were reported yesterday, Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone confirmed that the First Minister will address MSPs during a virtual sitting on Wednesday.

She will make a 20-minute statement on the latest figures and announce whether any new measures to combat the spread of covid will be implemented.

It comes after Scotland received 20,217 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily rate since the pandemic began.

According to new figures released today, 34.9 percent of 65,860 new tests were positive.

According to Monday’s figures, 1,031 people were admitted to hospitals on Sunday with newly confirmed covid, with 38 of them in critical condition.

A total of 4,383,212 people have had their first dose of covid, 4,017,051 have had their second dose, and 2,992,583 have had their third dose or booster.

On Monday, the daily data for January 1 and 2 was also released.

On January 1, there were 17,065 new cases reported, and 14,080 on January 2.

Public Health Scotland has acknowledged that there are delays between when tests are performed and when results are reported, but it says it is keeping an eye on the situation.

After speaking for about 20 minutes, the SNP leader will take questions from MSPs for about 55 minutes.

The First Minister will be quizzed on her statement by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Backbenchers will also have the opportunity to question Sturgeon on behalf of their constituents.