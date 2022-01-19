As child tax credits expire, hundreds more moms will receive monthly (dollar)1,000 payments – do you qualify?

As the child tax credits expire, hundreds more moms will receive monthly (dollar)1,000 payments – do you qualify?

NEW YORK CITY MOTHERS are getting financial assistance.

In July 2021, 100 pregnant women or mothers with children under the age of one were selected.

The no-strings-attached guaranteed income program is set to be extended.

It comes after Congress failed to extend the federal child tax credits, which have been providing families with up to (dollar)300 per month since July.

The money is supposed to help the mothers buy things like formula and diapers, as well as rent and childcare.

According to the Bridge Project, 60% of New York City’s babies and young children up to the age of three were living in poverty.

The families lived in the areas of Washington Heights, Harlem, and Inwood.

50 mothers are currently receiving (dollar)500 every two weeks for the next three years.

Another 50 mothers will be paid $1,000 per month for the next three years.

New York City’s first guaranteed income program is known as the Bridge Project.

The Monarch Foundation, a New York City-based private, non-profit family foundation, launched it in June 2021.

The Bridge Project is collaborating with community partners to help the families.

It also collaborates with the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Guaranteed Income Research (CGIR).

CGIR is collaborating with other guaranteed income programs across the United States, including in Stockton, California, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Bridge Project’s second phase will begin in early 2022.

It plans to hire 500 more mothers in April.

It will include expectant mothers who are for the first time in their lives.

East Harlem, the Central Bronx, and the South Bronx will be included in the program’s expansion.

For the first 18 months, these moms will receive (dollar)1,000 per month, followed by (dollar)500 per month for the last 18 months.

