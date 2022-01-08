As complaints rise, how can you correct errors on your credit report?

As the number of complaints on credit reports rises, here’s how to fix them.

Whether or not you can borrow money and find a place to live is usually determined by your credit report and score.

As a result, it’s critical to keep your credit report as accurate as possible.

Consumers filed more than 700,000 complaints with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) about Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, the three largest credit reporting firms, between January 2020 and September 2021.

More than half of all complaints received in 2020 went to the CFBP, and more than 60% went to the CFBP in 2021.

According to the CFBP, the issues included putting faulty information in reports and then failing to correct the incomplete or inaccurate details.

If you’ve been affected, or if you notice an error in your report, follow the steps below to correct it.

The first step should be to contact your credit reporting agency.

You should write down what you believe is wrong and why, as well as copies of any documents that support your claim.

Your contact information, report confirmation number, and a copy of the section of your credit report containing the disputed items should all be included in your dispute letter.

You’ll have to wait for the credit reporting agency to respond after you’ve submitted your paperwork to the appropriate department.

Keep in mind that the firm usually has 30 days to look into it.

It’s also worth noting that filing a dispute has no bearing on your overall rating.

However, depending on how your dispute is handled, your credit scores may change.

The following are the contact information for Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion credit dispute services:

Equifax’s website has more information about the dispute process.

Fill out the dispute form and send it along with your letter to:

Equifax Information Services LLCPO Box 740256Atlanta, GA 30348Equifax Information Services LLCPO Box 740256Atlanta, GA 30348Equifax Information Services LLC

Toll-free: 866–349–5191

Experian’s website has more information about the dispute process.

Please send your letter to:

Allen, TX 75013 ExperianPO Box 4500Allen, TX 75013

888–397–3742 is the number to call.

On TransUnion’s website, you can learn more about the dispute process.

Download the dispute form and send it along with your letter to the following address:

Consumer Dispute Center, TransUnion LLCPO Box 2000Chester, PA 19016

Phone: (800) 916–8800

If the investigation does not resolve your dispute, you may request a written statement of the findings to be included in your file and future reports.

You can also ask the credit bureau to send your statement to anyone who has recently received a copy of your credit report.

Don’t be surprised if the credit bureau charges you a fee for doing so.

