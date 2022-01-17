As cost of living issues loom, UK property asking prices have risen by the most since 2016.

As cost of living issues loom, property asking prices in the UK have risen by the most since 2016.

In annual terms, asking prices for British homes have risen by the most in nearly six years.

According to new data from Rightmove, a shortage of available properties is keeping the housing market hot.

In January, the average price of homes for sale increased by 0.3%, bringing the 12-month increase to 7.6%, the highest annual rate of price growth since May 2016.

According to a new Rightmove survey, the number of buyers enquiring about homes was 15% higher than this time last year, but the number of available homes for sale per estate agency branch sank to a new low of just 12.

However, the first working week of 2022 was the busiest start of a year on record for people asking agents to value their homes, according to Rightmove.

After the first coronavirus lockdown was lifted in 2020, the housing market in the United Kingdom boomed, aided by Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s now-expired stamp duty tax break and longer-term demand for larger properties among people who work from home.

Rightmove’s director of property data, Tim Bannister, said asking prices were within 1% of last October’s record high and were the highest ever for homes targeted at first-time buyers.

“All indications suggest that prices will continue to rise until more options become available,” he said.

Myron Jobson, a personal finance campaigner at interactive investor, discussed the impact of rising home prices on first-time buyers.

“The latest Rightmove House Price Index, when combined with other recent data, paints a picture of a housing market that remains remarkably robust months after the stamp duty holiday was removed – effectively turbocharging the market out of its Covid malaise,” he said.

“The ongoing demand-supply mismatch for property has helped to drive up house prices, with first-time buyer asking prices reaching a new high of £214,176 after a 1.4 percent monthly increase.”

“The property market for first-time buyers remains challenging, exacerbated by rising living costs, which may push many people’s dream of owning a home further out of reach.”

Jobson, Mr.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

UK property asking prices rise by the highest amount since 2016 as cost of living issues loom