As expected, US stocks end the day slightly higher.

The dollar index has dropped 0.72 percent to 94.94.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The major US stock indexes ended the day slightly higher on Wednesday, as inflation figures did not surprise the market and were in line with expectations.

Consumer prices rose 7% year over year in December, the largest 12-month increase since June 1982, according to Department of Labor data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 36,290, up 38 points, or 0.11 percent.

The SandP 500 index rose 13 points (0.28 percent) to 4,726.

The Nasdaq rose 34 points, or 0.23 percent, to 15,188.

The fear index, or VIX, fell 4.4% to 17.60.

The dollar index fell 0.72 percent to 94.94, while the 10-year Treasury note yield fell 0.6 percent to 1.736 percent.

Gold increased by 0.3 percent to (dollar)1,827 per ounce, while silver increased by 1.8 percent to (dollar)23.23.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)84.73 per barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at (dollar)82.78 per barrel, both up more than 1%.