As fears of omicron fade, global markets gain ground.

ANKARA

As fears of the Omicron variant disrupting the global economic recovery faded, equity markets went on a buying spree.

While Asian markets began the week on a positive note, the SandP and Nasdaq indices in the United States saw their biggest daily gains in nine months.

The rise in the New York stock market was led by technology stocks.

Analysts said Pfizer’s announcement that current vaccines provide partial protection against the Omicron variant fueled the stock market rally, adding that the COVID-19 outbreak news flow would determine the market’s direction.

The state of China’s real estate market remains hazy, and Chinese real estate behemoth Evergrande has yet to make any bond payments.

Evergrande’s default was expected, according to analysts, and concerns were raised about how it would affect other companies.

If Russia escalates military aggression against Ukraine, US President Joe Biden threatened to retaliate with “strong” economic measures on Tuesday.

Biden told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, according to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, that if Russia invaded Ukraine, the US would increase military support for Ukraine and its NATO allies in the region.

On the European side, the 27-member bloc outperformed expectations in the third quarter, growing at a rate of 3.9 percent on an annual basis.

Japan’s economy shrank by 3.6 percent in the third quarter, according to official figures released on Wednesday.

Investors will be looking for statements from the European Central Bank’s governor and JOLTS job numbers in the US at midweek.

Gokhan Ergocun wrote this piece.