European markets close higher as industrial output rises.

The best performing index is the FTSE 100, which is based in London and is up 0.81 percent.

European stock markets closed higher on Wednesday due to an increase in industrial production.

The%20STOXX%20Europe%20600%20index,%20which%20includes%20around%2090%20of%20European%20market%20capitalization%20in%202017%20countries,%20rose%203.12%20points,%20or%200.65%,%20to%20close%20at%20486.20.

The FTSE 100, which trades on the London Stock Exchange, had the best day, rising 60 points, or 0.81 percent, to 7,551.

The German DAX 30 rose 68 points, or 0.43 percent, to 16,010, while France’s CAC 40 rose 53 points, or 0.75 percent, to 7,237.

The%20FTSE%20MIB%2030%20in%20Italy%20added%20178%20points%20to%20close%20at%2027,714.

Spain’s IBEX 35 index rose 14 points, or 0.16 percent, to 8,770.

Industrial production in the EU increased 2.5 percent on a monthly basis in November 2021, according to Eurostat data released earlier.