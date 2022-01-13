As loan defaults rise in the fourth quarter of 2021, small businesses face increased financial strain.

Default rates for small and medium-sized businesses are expected to rise in Q1, while default rates for large businesses are expected to remain stable.

According to lenders, the number of small businesses defaulting on their loan payments increased in the three months leading up to the end of November.

While fewer medium-sized businesses defaulted on corporate debt repayments and the number of large companies defaulted remained stable, small businesses bore the brunt of financial hardship, according to a survey of lenders released today by the Bank of England.

Default rates for small and medium-sized businesses are expected to rise in Q1, according to the central bank, while default rates for large businesses are expected to remain unchanged.

Marcus Wright, managing director of Bolton Business Finance, said his company saw an increase in small businesses seeking funding in the last three or four months of 2021, particularly in the hospitality sector.

“Many SMEs have started repaying covid support loans and are looking for additional funding to boost their cashflow,” he added.

“Demand for the government-backed Recovery Loan Scheme is also high, with many people attracted by the low interest rates and the fact that there are no personal guarantees for directors under £250,000.”

“However, the SME finance landscape in 2022 will be extremely challenging.”

Anyone anticipating cashflow issues should get ahead of the game.”

