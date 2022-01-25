As market turbulence persists, US stocks end lower.

Market turbulence is exacerbated by uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s next move and rising geopolitical tensions.

Major US stock indexes fell in a volatile session on Tuesday, as investors speculated on whether the Federal Reserve will signal an interest rate hike soon and rising geopolitical tensions.

The S&P 500 fell 53.68 points, or 1.2 percent, to 4,356, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 315.83 points, or 2.28 percent, to 13,539.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day at 34,297, down 66.77 points, or 0.2 percent.

European stocks, on the other hand, finished the day higher.

The STOXX Europe 600 index rose 1.53 points, or 0.32 percent, to close at 485.29 after hitting an all-time high of 485.57 during the trading session.

The FTSE 100 index in London was the best performer of the day, rising 44 points, or 0.6 percent, to a new high of 7,384.18.

During trading hours, the index climbed to a new high of 7,394.41.

The DAX 30 in Germany rose 15 points, or 0.10 percent, to close at 16,083.

The CAC 40 in France gained 14 points, or 0.2%, to close at 7,059, while the FTSE MIB 30 in Italy gained 72 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 27,633.

The rise in these indexes was notable because it came after a sharp drop on Monday, which was fueled by expectations of faster monetary policy tightening and concerns about geopolitical risks.

Markets may continue to focus on the news flow regarding tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as well as market volatility, ahead of the Fed’s rate decision on Wednesday.