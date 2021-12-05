As millions of Americans demand more money, surprise stimulus checks are being sent out. Find out if you’ll receive a (dollar)1,000 payment.

MILLIONS of Americans may receive “surprise” stimulus checks in the coming weeks, but only residents of certain states are eligible for the payments, which can total up to (dollar)1000.

A number of states now have their own programs to help residents, with local governments deciding who qualifies for a fourth stimulus check and how much they get.

Out-of-work Arizona residents can take advantage of the state’s back-to-work program.

Those who return to part-time work are eligible for a (dollar)1,000 stipend.

Those who return to full-time employment may be eligible for (dollar)2,000.

Residents of California who were required to file their 2020 tax return by October 15 received the Golden State Stimulus.

As of October 31, approximately half of the nine million residents had received their checks, with the remaining checks being mailed.

California residents with a salary of (dollar)30,000 to (dollar)75,000 per year were eligible for (dollar)600, and (dollar)1,100 for those with children under the age of 18.

Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut announced the Back to Work program, which will provide (dollar)1,000 in stimulus checks beginning May 30, 2021 and ending December 31, 2021.

Other states have more stringent requirements, including specifics on when residents applied for unemployment and how long they were unemployed.

To be eligible for the stimulus payment, residents must also have found work.

For their commitment to educating during the pandemic, teachers and principals in Florida will receive (dollar)1,000 in stimulus money.

Teachers and principals in Georgia will receive (dollar)1,000 in stimulus money for their efforts to educate students during the pandemic.

Idaho residents may be eligible for a one-time income tax rebate.

Over half a million people received cash, with the average check amounting to (dollar)248.

Only residents of Maryland who filed their earned income tax credit received their state-wide stimulus check in August.

Individuals received (dollar)300, with families receiving (dollar)500.

Teachers in Michigan can earn up to (dollar)500 in hazard pay bonuses.

Families of three without income are eligible for a (dollar)1,086 check.

Those who were not eligible for New Mexico relief benefits in August were able to apply on October 12 for a second round of assistance.

In August, low-income households received a payment of (dollar)750.

Students in Ohio may be eligible for funding in the amount of (dollar)46 million in grant money.

In total, (dollar)13 million has been set aside…

