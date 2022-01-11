As omicron fears grow, the Eurozone manufacturing PMI falls in December.

As omicron fears grow, the Eurozone manufacturing PMI fell in December.

From 58.4 in November to 58 in December, the PMI drops.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to a London-based global data company, the eurozone Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing sector growth stabilized in November, rising slightly from 58.4 to 58 in December.

Consumer goods producers drove the slower improvement in manufacturing conditions, according to the report, while intermediate and capital goods producers saw marginally faster improvements.

Despite a slowdown in growth, Italy once again led the euro area manufacturing sector with a PMI of 62.

Greece and Austria came in second and third, respectively, with 59 and 58.7.

“On the other hand, France’s goods-producing sector remained the slowest-growing of the eight eurozone countries,” it continued.

“It has been an incredibly challenging period for eurozone manufacturers this second half of 2021, but the latest survey data hasn’t spoiled the festive cheer too much,” said Joe Hayes, senior economist at IHS Markit, in response to the final Manufacturing PMI data.

“We’re seeing some tentative, but very encouraging signs that the supply chain crisis that has afflicted production lines across Europe is beginning to ease,” he added.

As input costs rose at the slowest rate since April, easing supply chain pressures filtered through to prices, he said.

“While lower inflation rates are a positive sign, we’re still in hot water.

As the Omicron variant emerges in Europe, we’re facing a new round of economic uncertainty,” he warned.