As omicron fears grow, the eurozone manufacturing PMI fell in December.

The PMI drops from 58.4 in November to 58.4 in December.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to a London-based global data company, the eurozone Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing sector growth remained stable in November, rising slightly from 58.4 to 58 in December.

According to the report, consumer goods producers drove the slower improvement in manufacturing conditions, while intermediate and capital goods producers saw marginally faster upturns.

Despite a slowdown in its expansion, Italy once again led the euro zone manufacturing sector with a PMI of 62.

Greece and Austria were next, with 59 and 58.7 points, respectively.

“On the other hand, France’s goods-producing sector remained the slowest-growing of the eight eurozone countries,” it continued.

“It’s been an incredibly challenging period for eurozone manufacturers this second half of 2021, but the latest survey data hasn’t spoiled the festive cheer too much,” said Joe Hayes, senior economist at IHS Markit, in response to the final Manufacturing PMI data.

“We’re seeing some tentative, but very encouraging signs that the supply chain crisis that has afflicted production lines across Europe is beginning to ease,” he added.

Input costs rose at the slowest rate since April, easing supply chain pressures, he said.

“While lower inflation rates are encouraging, we remain in hot water.

As the Omicron variant emerges in Europe, we’re in for a new round of economic uncertainty,” he predicted.