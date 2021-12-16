As other banks retreat, the Post Office’s cash and banking services are set to grow.

As part of the Community Access to Cash Pilots initiative, the Post Office launched its first BankHubs in April.

Under plans to expand the BankHub model over the next two years, post offices across the UK will begin to offer banking services and access to cash.

As part of the Community Access to Cash Pilots initiative, the Post Office opened its first BankHubs in April to help keep cash accessible.

Currently, the services are available at post offices in Cambuslang, near Glasgow, and Rochford, Essex, but the network hopes to expand to 30 post offices next year with the help of the Cash Action Group.

According to consumer champion magazine Which?, Barclays will close 226 branches this year and next, TSB 225, Santander 111, and Lloyds 95.

In addition, when MandS Bank stopped offering current accounts at the end of the summer, it closed all of its in-store branches.

By the end of this year, 736 bank branches will have closed, with another 220 set to close in 2022.

As banks abandon the high street in favor of more profitable online banking services, access to cash has become a major concern.

While this makes business sense, it puts large segments of the UK population at risk of financial exclusion.

According to the Cash Action Group, eight million adults say they would struggle day to day if they didn’t have access to cash, and 1.4 million people don’t have a bank account and rely on cash to get by.

Furthermore, 55% of small and medium-sized businesses do not accept credit cards and rely solely on cash payments, necessitating the need for a convenient and secure location to deposit their earnings.

Customers can see community bankers from their own bank in the existing BankHubs in Rochford and Cambuslang, which offer basic banking and cash services as well as dedicated rooms where they can see community bankers from their own bank.

BankHubs provided the broadest range of services and received by far the most positive feedback, both from consumers and businesses, of all the solutions tested as part of the Community Access to Cash Pilots, with communities using the facilities provided more than ten times as often as other solutions.

Because of the scheme’s expansion, any community that is threatened with closure will be affected.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Post Office’s cash and banking services poised for expansion as other banks retreat