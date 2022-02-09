As people return to cities after the lockdown, average UK rent prices have risen to nearly £1,000 a month.

As people return to cities after the lockdown, average UK rent prices have risen to nearly £1,000 per month.

According to new research, the average annual rental growth in the UK has now reached a 13-year high, with rents increasing by 8.3% by the end of 2021.

According to Zoopla, renters are now paying an average of £969 per month, up £62 from the beginning of the pandemic.

As the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze households, the average rent now accounts for 37% of a single earner’s gross income, up from 34% for much of 2021.

However, as rental growth keeps pace with wage growth, the figure approaches the longer-term average of 36%.

Meanwhile, thanks to the decline in rents seen in some areas during the pandemic, the overall increase in rents over the last five years totals 12%.

When compared to the New Year markets between 2018 and 2021, January saw increased demand for rental properties, with the number of inquiries per listing up 76 percent.

However, the number of rental properties available in the UK is now 39% lower than at this time last year.

A continued decline in buy-to-let investment over the last five years is to blame for the shrinking number of rental homes available.

Renters will choose to stay in their homes as rents rise, limiting stock turnover.

With supply constrained, continued demand is expected to support modest rental growth in the coming months, particularly in city centers.

However, as demand levels off – hampered by rising household costs – pressure on supply will ease, allowing more competition to emerge in local markets to attract renters.

Trends observed during the lockdown are beginning to reverse, according to Zoopla, as supply and demand shifts renters back to cities.

Working from home practices allowed many people to look for more space in 2020 and 2021, resulting in an increase in demand for rental housing in larger commuter zones.

However, demand has recovered in all major cities’ central districts.

