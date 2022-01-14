As prices rise due to inflation, this app tracks where to find the cheapest groceries near you.

Grocery prices have risen dramatically as inflation reaches 7% by the end of 2021.

However, one app aims to assist you in locating the best prices for all of your groceries so that you can save even more money.

Basket is an app co-founded by Andy Ellwood and Neil Kataria that uses data from other shoppers to show you the best deals in your area.

Basket’s team constantly updates in-store and online prices, as well as gathering data from local customers, in order to provide the most up-to-date pricing and inventory information.

The app includes hundreds of retailers, including well-known brands like Target, Walmart, Costco, Whole Foods, Publix, and others.

Basket, unlike other apps, is free to use and has no hidden costs.

If you want to save money on groceries without having to go to five different stores, use the Basket app to make a list of everything you’ll need.

You can make your list in the app at any time and from any location.

After that, you’ll be able to compare prices across all of the stores in your neighborhood.

Sales and coupons are also taken into account to help you make the best possible purchasing decisions.

You’ll be able to see which local retailer has the best deal on all of the items in your cart from there.

Then you can go shopping.

While it can be time consuming, looking for coupons can help you save money on your next grocery shopping trip.

When you check out at some stores, you may be given one along with a receipt.

Most people throw their receipts and coupons in the trash without thinking about it, but you could be losing out on future savings.

If you frequently use an item on sale, stock up while it’s on sale.

This is especially true for non-perishable items, but it can also be applied to meats and other frozen foods.

It may result in a higher grocery bill in the short term, but you’ll save in the long run when the item returns to full price and you’re already stocked up.

We’ll show you five more ways to save money on your next grocery bill.

We also go over the impact of inflation on groceries and gas prices.

