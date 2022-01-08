As revealed by the January birthday schedule, a Cola social security payment of (dollar)1,657 is due in 5 days – claim your money NOW!

As revealed by the January birthday schedule, Cola’s social security payment of (dollar)1,657 will arrive in 5 days – claim your money NOW!

Some people will receive their COLA social security payments of (dollar)1,657 in as little as five days because payments are based on birthdays.

The 5.9% cost of living adjustment (COLA) will be included in these payments for the first time.

The average monthly benefit for retired workers will increase by (dollar)92, bringing it from (dollar)1,565 to (dollar)1,657.

On the second Wednesday of each month, recipients whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of their birth month can expect to receive their monthly benefits.

This means that on January 12, some seniors will receive their first adjusted monthly check.

Those born between the 11th and the 20th of the month will receive their payments on January 19.

Those born between January 20 and January 26 can expect checks on January 26.

Payments will be sent on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of each month throughout the year.

Couples’ average monthly payment will rise from (dollar)2,599 to (dollar)2,753 – a (dollar)154 increase.

Employees with disabilities will see their monthly pay increase to (dollar)1,358 from (dollar)1,252.

Around eight million people on Supplemental Security Income received an increase in their payments around December 30 of last year.

A letter explaining the new COLA increase should have been sent to Social Security recipients by now.

Americans should wait three additional mailing days before contacting the Social Security Administration if they do not receive their payment on the expected date.

The increase of 5.9% is the highest in nearly 40 years.

Benefits only increased by 1.3 percent last year.

Benefits increased by 5.8% in 2009, but there was no change in the following years.

The My Social Security website allows Americans to estimate how much they are likely to receive.

Some recipients are already concerned that the increase in payments will not be enough to cover inflation costs.