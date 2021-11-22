As rumours of a sale to a private equity firm spread, Marks and Spencer’s stock skyrocketed to its highest level since 2019.

Marks and Spencer’s stock has risen to its highest level since January as rumors of a sale to a private equity firm spread.

The announcement comes after the retailer raised its annual profit forecast to £500 million, citing a turnaround in the clothing business.

The Sunday Times first reported that Apollo Global Management was considering a buyout of MandS, which has made a comeback this year following a difficult pandemic.

According to city sources, the US private equity giant believes MandS’s share price has been unfairly discounted due to Covid’s impact, and that it now represents a bargain.

According to the report, Apollo believes the market has undervalued its online delivery venture with grocery giant Ocado, in which it purchased a 50% stake for £750 million in 2019.

The news enthralled investors on Monday morning, with the retailer’s stock rising 2.5 per cent to 247p at midday, its highest level since early 2019.

MandS and Apollo were both unavailable to comment on the rumors.

Because the company has turned around in recent months, a private equity bid would likely attract attention from executives and investors.

Archie Norman, the firm’s chairman, said in May that the firm had seen some “green shoots” of recovery.

By August, these shoots had grown into a profit boost of £300 million to £500 million, “assuming no further Covid-related trading restrictions.”

Conditions had improved enough for MandS to welcome a long-awaited turnaround in its clothing business earlier this month, assisting the company in achieving its full-year profit target of £500 million.

Steve Rowe, the company’s CEO at the time, said it was “clear that underlying performance is improving.”

The news of Apollo’s interest, according to Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, is not surprising because private equity firms are looking for “good value UK companies” as a bargain option.

“It’s unlikely that lingerie sales have made MandS an appealing prospect; instead, it’ll be the food aisles, particularly the tie-up with Ocado,” she explained.

“Apollo has dabbled in other UK grocery acquisitions, losing out on Asda and then pulling out after making.

