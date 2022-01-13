As taxpayers wait nine months for cash, here’s how a delayed tax refund can actually EARN you money.

The IRS will pay you interest if your tax refund is delayed, so you can actually EARN money from it.

It might come in handy, given that Treasury Department officials have predicted that this tax season will be particularly difficult.

This is partly due to the millions of unprocessed returns from the previous year that have yet to be addressed.

“Paper is the IRS’s kryptonite, and the agency is still buried in it,” said national taxpayer advocate Erin M Collins in a yearly report to Congress.

The “IRS is in crisis,” according to the report, and the “imbalance between the IRS’s workload and its resources has never been greater.”

As a result, many Americans should expect to wait longer for their tax refunds.

According to the report, some taxpayers are still waiting nine months for refunds after filing their tax returns last year.

You can expect to be compensated if your tax refund is late.

This is because the IRS is required by law to pay interest, which you can usually expect if your refund is issued after the statutory 45-day period has passed.

The interest payment, on the other hand, might not excite you.

Interest payments amounted to (dollar)18 on average for tax returns filed in 2019.

The math can be tricky, but the annual interest rate is usually around 3%.

This means that if you get a (dollar)1,000 refund, you’ll get around (dollar)2.50 for each month your refund is delayed.

Nearly 14 million individual taxpayers who filed their returns on time and were due refunds received interest for the 2019 tax year.

The IRS paid (dollar)3 billion in interest on top of tax refunds when it distributed refunds in 2020.

Starting January 24, you can expedite your return by filing as soon as possible.

You don’t want to put off filing your taxes because the longer you wait, the busier the IRS gets.

Filing your tax return electronically is another excellent way to expedite your refund.

You won’t have to worry about documents getting lost in the mail if you file electronically.

You’ll want to double-check that all of your information is up to date before filing.

When information is incorrect, it can cause a delay in receiving your refund.

Finally, because your refund will simply appear in your bank account, direct deposit is the simplest and fastest way to receive it.

It eliminates the risk of a refund check being lost, stolen, or returned to the IRS as undeliverable.

Direct deposit, most importantly, saves you money.

Every paper refund costs the taxpayer more than (dollar)1, but only a dime for each…

