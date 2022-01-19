As tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine rise, oil reaches new highs.

In the midst of rising tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine, oil sets a new high.

Supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions have pushed prices to multi-year highs.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Over geopolitical tensions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia, both members of the OPEC(plus) group, oil prices surpassed the record high prices seen during the shale-induced oil crash in 2014.

At 0636 GMT, international benchmark Brent crude was trading at (dollar)88.22 per barrel, up 0.81 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)87.51 per barrel.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at (dollar)85.59 per barrel, up 0.89 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)84.83.

Brent spot trading was clawing its way towards (dollar)90 per barrel today, a high not seen since 2014, according to Louise Dickson, Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst, as regional tensions in the Middle East led to damaged oil infrastructure in the UAE, and Russia’s announcement that it would not pump gas to Europe via the Yamal pipeline in February 2022.

After three fuel tanker trucks exploded in the industrial Musaffah area of Abu Dhabi’s capital on Monday, global oil markets began the week on a bullish note, owing to rising tensions in the UAE.

At the Abu Dhabi International Airport, a fire broke out at a construction site.

A Saudi-led coalition airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, killed a Houthi commander on Tuesday.

Dickson warned that the damage to UAE oil facilities in Abu Dhabi would exacerbate the region’s already precarious supply situation this year.

“The attack raises geopolitical risk in the region and may signal that the Iran-US nuclear deal is off the table for the foreseeable future,” she said. “This means Iranian oil barrels are off the market, boosting demand for similar grade crude sourced elsewhere.”

Another threat to supply chains has arisen as a result of increased military exercises between Russia, Ukraine, and NATO as a result of rising tensions in recent weeks, with Kyiv openly accusing Moscow of planning an invasion.

On Tuesday, the White House warned of an impending Russian attack on Ukraine, repeating its threat of severe economic consequences for Moscow in the event of such aggression.

“We’ve reached a point where Russia could launch an attack in Ukraine at any time,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

