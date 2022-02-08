As the April tax return deadline approaches, claim your (dollar)1,400 stimulus check from 2021 NOW.

As the April tax return deadline approaches, claim your (dollar)1,400 stimulus check from 2021 RIGHT NOW.

AMERICANS who were eligible for stimulus checks in 2021 but did not receive the correct amount may still be eligible.

Those who believe they should have received more money may be eligible for the Recovery Rebate Credit when filing their 2021 tax returns.

Families who had children in 2021 or who added a new dependent to their tax return are eligible to receive the additional stimulus funds.

Individuals who earned more than (dollar)80,000 in 2020 but less in 2021 are also eligible for the (dollar)1,400 payment if they did not receive it the first time.

For couples, the maximum income threshold is (dollar)160,000.

The government started sending out the third federal stimulus check in March of last year, and it was mostly based on 2019 and 2020 tax returns.

However, due to the pandemic, many Americans earned less last year, making them eligible for the (dollar)1,400.

They would not have received the check unless they updated their information with the IRS, which would have assumed they had earned too much based on previous tax returns.

The Internal Revenue Service announced that it has issued its final round of stimulus checks, and those who are still eligible will not receive the (dollar)1,400 in a subsequent round of direct payments.

Payments had to be distributed by December 31, 2021.

To get the money, you’ll need to file a tax return for 2021.

Monday, April 18 is the deadline to file your taxes for the year 2022.

You must claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on your tax return to receive a payment.

Individuals must know the total amount of their third round of economic payments in order to be eligible for the credit.

This figure can be found in your IRS online account or on IRS Letter 6475, which is being mailed to all American households.

The IRS began accepting tax returns on January 24, and refunds typically take 21 days to arrive.

