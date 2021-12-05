As the cryptocurrency market collapses, Bitcoin’s wealthiest trader loses (dollar)2.5 billion in a single day.

As the cryptocurrency market collapses, Bitcoin’s wealthiest trader loses (dollar)2.5BILLION in a single day.

As the volatile cryptocurrency market crashes again, BITCOIN’s wealthiest trader has lost (dollar)2.5 billion in a single day.

The jaw-dropping loss comes after the cryptocurrency fell 16.5 percent on Saturday, losing a fifth of its trillion-dollar value.

In the early hours of this morning, the mystery trader, who owns the world’s largest share of Bitcoin – 288,000 of them – began to see their fortune fade.

On Friday, the crypto was worth (dollar)16.29 billion in the wallet 34xp4vRoCGJym3xR7yCVPFHoCNxv4Twseo.

That had dropped to (dollar)15.45 billion by Saturday morning, then to (dollar)13.81 billion by Saturday evening, wiping out (dollar)2.48 billion in one day.

In fact, the unlucky trader’s stash has lost (dollar)5.5 million in less than a month’s time.

According to BitInfoCharts, the wallet, which has been trading since October 2018 and owns 1.53% of all Bitcoins, reached a high of (dollar)19.33 billion on November 11 before dipping to (dollar)16.78 billion a few days later and finally hitting a low of (dollar)13.8 billion today.

It comes after one cryptocurrency trader claimed to have lost millions of dollars in under five minutes.

After investing in SQUID, the digital currency inspired by the Netflix series Squid Game, the anonymous Reddit user claimed he made (dollar)1.3 million.

The cryptocurrency rose to a high of (dollar)2,681 before plummeting to (dollar)0.01 in the last month, a 99.99percent drop.

Gizmodo had previously warned that the coin was most likely a scam, a practice known as “rug pull,” in which the coin’s creators quickly cash out their coins for real money.

The drop comes just over a week after Bitcoin hit a new high of over (dollar)70,000.

In just two days, the combined crypto market has lost around (dollar)300 billion in value.

According to CoinDesk data, the market value of Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has dropped to (dollar)51,808.54.

All of the other major players, such as ethereum, Binance’s BNB, solana, cardano, and Ripple’s XRP, have seen a 10% drop.

Cryptocurrency price swings come after a tumultuous period in the financial markets, with soaring inflation forcing central banks to tighten monetary policy.

China has also tightened its grip on Bitcoin mining, which contributed to the previous crash earlier this year.

Concerns about what the omicron variant might mean for global economic reopening in the coming months have also prompted risk aversion.

Global stock markets are down more than 4% from their November highs, while safe-haven assets such as Treasuries have risen.

In addition, the dollar has been strengthening against other stable currencies…

