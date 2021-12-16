As the December 31 deadline approaches, the IRS is issuing an urgent reminder to claim your’surprise’ New Year’s stimulus check of (dollar)1,400 RIGHT NOW.

As the December 31 deadline approaches, the IRS is issuing an urgent reminder to claim your’surprise’ New Year’s stimulus check of (dollar)1,400.

Americans who believe they are owed stimulus money have only two weeks left to notify the IRS that they are eligible for a “plus-up” check of up to $1,400.

Families who were not given the full stimulus amount they were eligible for earlier this year received surprise plus-up payments.

If the IRS looked at a family’s 2019 tax return to see if they were eligible for the third round of stimulus checks, which were distributed in the spring of 2021, they may be eligible for a plus-up payment.

If you made less money or added a dependent on your 2020 tax return, you may be eligible for the plus-up payments.

For example, a married couple filing jointly who earned more than the maximum amount for the third stimulus check in 2019 ((dollar)160,000 per year), but whose income fell to (dollar)150,000 in 2020, may be eligible for a plus-up payment.

The deadline is quickly approaching if you have not yet received the extra money.

If you haven’t filed your 2020 tax return yet but believe you’re eligible for the plus-up payment, you should do so by December 17.

The IRS has set a December 31 deadline for plus-up payments, and tax returns are typically processed in two weeks.

Plus-up payments were made in addition to the previous stimulus payments.

They’ll usually arrive within two weeks of the completion of your 2020 tax return.

The IRS announced that up until the December 31 deadline, it will send plus-up payments to eligible taxpayers every week.

So, if you haven’t filed your 2020 taxes yet and are eligible for a plus-up payment, do so as soon as possible.

With the IRS’ Get My Payment tool, you can check the status of your plus-up payment.