As the final surprise December (dollar)1,000 stimulus checks are being sent out in just seven days, here’s what you need to do.

ELIGIBLE residents must act quickly if they want a surprise (dollar)1,000 stimulus check, which will be distributed over the next seven days.

In the midst of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Connecticut is one of several states that have created a stimulus program for residents.

Residents, on the other hand, must act quickly if they want to receive the additional (dollar)1,000 stimulus check before the end of the year.

The Back to Work program in Connecticut, which provides (dollar)1,000 in stimulus checks, began in May and will run until December 31, 2021.

The program was created, according to Governor Ned Lamont, to assist low-income residents in returning to regular work.

“Many workers who were displaced during the early months of the pandemic and faced long-term unemployment are now re-entering the workforce and beginning to rebuild,” Lamont said.

“This one-time bonus payment will assist some of those workers in paying for the essentials they will need to return to work, such as childcare.”

“This is the newest tool in our toolbox to help our state recover as quickly as possible from the pandemic.”

The checks’ requirements are a little more complicated than in other states, requiring information on when residents filed for unemployment and how long they were unemployed.

Residents must also have found work in order to be eligible for the stimulus payment.

To be eligible for a (dollar)1,000 stimulus payment, a person must complete and submit an electronic Back to Work CT program application – no paper applications will be accepted.

Following the completion of the required eight weeks of employment, the Department of Revenue Services may contact an applicant directly to verify their employment.

On the Department of Revenue Services’ website, ct.govdrs, you can find the Back to Work CT application as well as more information about the program.

A person must meet the following requirements to be eligible for Connecticut’s Back to Work program:

