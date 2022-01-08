As the January birthday schedule revealed, you could get a (dollar)1,657 COLA social security payment in 4 DAYS – claim your money NOW!

As revealed by the January birthday schedule, you could get a (dollar)1,657 COLA social security payment in 4 DAYS – claim your money NOW!

AMERICANS will begin receiving a COLA social security boost of (dollar)1,657 in just four days, as payments based on birthdays begin to be sent out.

The 5.9% cost of living adjustment (COLA) bump will be incorporated into the payments for the first time.

Retired workers will receive a (dollar)92 increase in their monthly benefit, bringing it from (dollar)1,565 to (dollar)1,657.

On the second Wednesday of each month, recipients whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of their birth month will receive their monthly benefits.

This means that on January 12, some seniors will receive their first adjusted monthly check.

Those born between the 11th and the 20th of the month will receive their payments on January 19.

Those born on or after January 20 will receive checks on January 26.

The second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of each month will be used to send payments throughout the year.

The average monthly payment for couples will increase by (dollar)154 from (dollar)2,599 to (dollar)2,753.

Employees who are disabled will see their monthly pay rise to (dollar)1,358 from (dollar)1,252.

Around eight million people on Supplemental Security Income received an increase in their payments around December 30 of last year.

A letter explaining the new COLA increase should have been sent to Social Security recipients by now.

Americans should wait three additional mailing days before contacting the Social Security Administration if they do not receive their payment on the expected date.

The 5.9% increase is the largest in nearly 40 years.

Only 1.3 percent was added to benefits last year.

Benefits increased by 5.8% in 2009, but there was no change in subsequent years.

Through the My Social Security website, Americans can estimate how much they will receive.

Some recipients are already concerned that the increased payments will not be sufficient to cover inflationary costs.