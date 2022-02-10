As the Levelling Up Paper pledges to address UK inequality, house prices in Northern towns lag behind those in the South.

The Levelling Up Paper promises to address UK inequality, but house prices in Northern towns lag behind those in the South.

Over the last ten years, house prices have risen by more than £100,000 on average across the UK, with a clear divide emerging between the North and South.

According to new research, the average asking price for a home in the UK has risen by 53% in the last ten years, with Northern towns lagging behind their Southern counterparts.

According to data from Rightmove, towns in the South East of England have benefited the most from rising property prices, with Kent topping the list of regions with the largest increase in asking prices.

Margate is the most expensive of these hotspots, with prices having more than doubled since 2012.

The average asking price of a home in the seaside town has risen by 102% in the last decade, to £294,209.

Horfield in Bristol is in second place, with asking prices up 96% to £385,003, while Dover is in third place, with costs up to £254,100.

Some areas, however, have not been as fortunate, with house prices rising by only a fraction in ten years – the majority of which are in the country’s north.

Middlesbrough, in North Yorkshire, is at the bottom of the list, with home prices only 6% higher than they were in 2012.

Peterlee in County Durham is the second-lowest-growth region, with prices rising by 8% to an average of £112,263.

Hartlepool, in the North East, is third, with an average price of £136,088 up 9%.

In the last ten years, asking prices in the United Kingdom have risen by 53%, from £222,989 to £341,019, with significant regional variations.

Prices in the best-performing region, the East of England, have increased by 65% on average, while costs in the worst-performing region, the North East, have only increased by 25%, highlighting the North-South divide.

Experts say that the rapid rise in prices in the South is due to a strong increase in demand coupled with a scarcity of supply.

“We’ve seen the surge in demand for properties firsthand and it’s no surprise,” Mark Brooks, CEO of Miles and Barr in East Kent, said.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

House prices in Northern towns lag behind the South as Levelling Up Paper vows to address UK inequality