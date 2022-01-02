As the price cap time bomb approaches, rising fuel bills will be a “national emergency” for the elderly.

As the price cap time bomb approaches, soaring fuel bills will be a “national emergency” for the elderly.

Consumers have been largely insulated from drastic increases in wholesale energy prices to this point, but the price cap increase will hurt the poorest.

Age UK has warned the government that failing to act quickly on rising fuel prices will result in a national emergency in three months.

An expected doubling in the cost of energy, according to Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, will create a national emergency affecting millions of older people.

This winter, according to Age UK, 150,000 older households will be forced into fuel poverty due to rising energy prices.

Unless the government takes immediate action, the number of fuel-poor older households could rise to over 1.1 million by the spring, according to the report.

The charity expressed grave concern about a predicted 50% increase in fuel prices when the Ofgem’s fuel price cap is reset in February, causing household fuel bills to skyrocket starting in April.

Because the cap prevents companies from imposing sudden price hikes on their customers, everyday consumers have been largely insulated from the dramatic increases in wholesale energy prices over the last six months.

The cap, however, is adjusted twice a year, and the next adjustment is expected to be a significant increase in order to relieve pressure on energy companies.

Ms Abrahams stated that the unprecedented increase in wholesale energy prices would be unsustainable for those on low fixed incomes, many of whom have little or no savings.

“Today, even the prospect of this scale of price increase will lead many older people to turn their heating down below what is comfortable and advised for them in terms of their health, and others will turn it off entirely for long periods of time,” the charity’s CEO said.

“We all know that winter is worst in January and February, and I dread to think how older people will stay warm when the cold really bites, unless the government steps in.”

‘

She said that at the end of November, Age UK wrote to the Secretaries of State for Work and Pensions and for Business to express its deep concern about rising energy prices.

“Their joint response, which we received two weeks later, said ‘currently, there.'” Ms Abrahams continued.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Soaring fuel bills will be ‘national emergency’ for the elderly as price cap time bomb nears